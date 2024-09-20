Fourteen Ghanaian men say they are stranded in Russia and have been forced to fight in the Russia-Ukraine war

The men have claimed they were deceived by the contractor who had promised them job opportunities

Reports indicated their passports have been seized, and they expect to be sent to the frontline of the war

Fourteen Ghanaian men who said they were promised security and agricultural jobs in Russia were instead forced to fight in the Russia-Ukraine war.

The men maintain they were deceived by the contractor who had promised them these opportunities.

TV3 News exclusively reported that they left Ghana on August 4. Upon arrival in Russia, they were taken to Kostroma, where they were made to sign contracts to become soldiers.

“That was the shock of our lives,” one of the Ghanaians said. “None of us had any idea we would end up here. We were told it was for security jobs, not this,” said another.

As of September 17, three of the 14 were in Donetsk, Ukraine, and were not in touch with the other members of their group.

Reports indicated their passports have been seized, and they expect to be sent to the frontline of battle.

The men are now appealing for support and help to return to Ghana.

“We just want to come home. Please, if anyone can help us… we don’t know what tomorrow holds, but we are scared.”

How the Russia-Ukraine war started

The Russia-Ukraine war started on February 24, 2022, when Russia invaded Ukraine.

The invasion sparked the largest conflict in Europe since World War II and has caused hundreds of thousands of military casualties and tens of thousands of Ukrainian civilian casualties.

The tensions between the two countries heightened in 2014 when Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula, part of Ukraine. Russia was hit with several sanctions from the comity of nations in the wake of the invasion.

Ghana was notably invited to join the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula, seeking to end the Russia-Ukraine war

