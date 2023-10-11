Former sanitation minister Cecilia Dapaah and her lawyer confronted anti-corruption campaigner and lawyer Martin Kpebu

There was some drama at the courts when former sanitation minister Cecilia Dapaah confronted anti-corruption campaigner and lawyer Martin Kpebu in court.

Dapaah was reportedly unhappy with some of Kpebu's comments about the corruption scandal that has enveloped the former minister.

The Law Platform shared photos of the incident, which occurred in full glare of other persons at the court.

It also reported that Kpebu was first confronted by Dapaah's lawyer, Victoria Barth, who was also in a heated conversation with him.

The former minister was in court to challenge the freezing of her assets by the Special Prosecutor.

Dapaah is under scrutiny after losing $1 million, €300,000, and an undisclosed amount of Ghana cedis said to have been stolen by her house helps.

The scandal eventually led to the resignation of the then-minister from her sanitation ministry portfolio.

YEN.com.gh reported that investigators tracked $5 million and found GH¢48 million in Dapaah’s Prudential Bank accounts.

It was also reported that the Special Prosecutor found $590,000 and GH¢2.7 million in cash while searching for Dapaah's Abelemkpe residence.

FBI joins investigation

The FBI is working with the Office of the Special Prosecutor to probe the former sanitation minister.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor is collaborating with the FBI to probe Dapaah’s transactions in the US.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor also said the FBI will be scrutinising associates of the former minister.

Dapaah chases her frozen assets

YEN.com.gh Dapaah appealed to the high court to get the OSP to release her assets.

The OSP has seized her money and frozen accounts estimated to total about GH¢2.83 million as part of an ongoing investigation into corruption and corruption-related activities.

Dapaah has told the court in an affidavit that since the OSP took the action, her life has been unbearable

