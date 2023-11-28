The GES releases Senior High School (SHS) placements for Junior High School (JHS) students who took the 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE)

Out of 598,839 results from WAEC, 585,797 candidates qualified, with 81.56% (477,772) automatically placed in their preferred choices, a significant improvement from the previous year

Some 18.44% (108,025) of qualified candidates who couldn't be matched with their choices are directed to use the Self-Placement option, selecting from available schools

The results, comprising 598,839 entries from the West African Examination Council (WAEC), were made public on the morning of Tuesday, November 28, 2023, through the Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) portal.

Out of the total entries, 585,797 candidates qualified for placement, and 81.56% (477,772) have been automatically placed in one of their preferred choices.

This marks a significant improvement from the previous year, with over 100,000 more students securing placements. However, 18.44% (108,025) of qualified BECE candidates could not be matched with any of their chosen options.

The GES has advised the unmatched candidates to use the Self-Placement option and select from available schools.

How to check where a student has been placed

To access the platform, students or their guardians should follow the three simple steps below:

1. students need to obtain a placement pin code from an approved vendor.

2. They would then log onto www.cssps.gov.gh, enter their ten-digit index number and add "23" as the year of completion.

3. They would then input the pin code details, and submit them to view their placement details. They can then print their enrolment form, placement slip, and prospectus.

For students redirected to the Self-Placement Portal, they can choose a school by providing region, residential preference, school, and program of choice.

The selected schools can be changed on the portal until the enrollment process begins.

The GES explained in a statement released on Tuesday that the Computerised School Placement is merit-based and warns against paying money to individuals promising to change school placements.

Heads of institutions are instructed to commence registration and orientation from December 4, 2023.

