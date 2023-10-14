Over 2,000 families are set to lose their homes in the Weija Gbawe Municipality because of a demolition order

The demolition order was given by officers of the Ghana Water Company Limited and the local assembly

There was a previous demolition in the area over 10 years ago, which led to over 500 structures being pulled down

Over 2,000 families are set to lose their homes in the Weija Gbawe Municipality because of a demolition order by the Ghana Water Company Limited.

On October 9, 2023, houses at Gbawe Gonse were marked with a demolition warning.

Residents in the area have called on the government to intervene. Source: Getty Images

Officers from the Weija Gbawe Municipal Assembly and the GWCL giving the notices were accompanied by soldiers.

Daily Graphic reported that some buildings more than 600 metres from the river, with others on a nearby hill, had been marked for demolition.

But there was no indication of when the demolition would take place.

Some residents called on the government to intervene and prevent the demolition.

The demolition will be the second in 12 years in the same area, following the destruction of more than 500 completed and uncompleted houses in 2011.

During the first demolition exercise, the GWCL cited encroachment of the buffer zone of the Densu River, which feeds the Weija Dam.

Flooding from Akosombo Dam spillage

YEN.com.gh reported that residents in the Volta Region, especially those close to the Akosombo Dam, are counting their losses after heavy rains and the spillage of the dam.

Homes have been flooded in three Tongu districts, triggering mass displacement of residents.

Also, due to the spillage of the Akosombo Dam due to the heavy rains, Tilapia farms close to the riverbanks have been destroyed.

Photos and Videos capture massive flooding in Accra

In other news, YEN.com.gh has reported that heavy rains on Friday, September 22, caused flooding in some parts of Accra and destroyed many properties.

For instance, the famous China Mall at the Ashaiman overhead has been flooded, disrupting trading activities.

Also, there has been severe flooding on the Tema Motorway road leading to the TT Brothers area.

Similarly, a month earlier, heavy rains in the North East Region caused a humanitarian crisis as homes were submerged in flood waters.

Major road networks in Walewale, Nalerigu and its environs have also been destroyed, making it impossible for NADMO to reach flood victims with relief items.

NADMO explained that constant rains that lasted for about four days caused the precarious situation in the North East Region.

