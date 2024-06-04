Actor Lil Win has been accused of exaggerating the severity of his injuries during his court appearance

The President of Accident Victim Support Ghana told YEN.com.gh that the actor was likely courting sympathy

Lil Win has been charged with dangerous driving and negligently causing harm following a road crash

Kwadwo Nkansah, known as Lil Win, has been accused of exaggerating the severity of his injuries during his court appearance following the road crash he was involved in, which claimed the life of a three-year-old boy.

The President of Accident Victim Support Ghana, Rev Cyril Crabbe, told YEN.com.gh that the actor was probably courting public sympathy.

Crabbe felt the scenario bordered on funny despite its gravity. He also felt it was indicative of the actor’s guilt.

Lil Win was in bandages, moving delicately after he was arrested despite looking fit and going to a movie premier in the immediate aftermath of the crash.

“The truth of the matter is everyone would play the matter like this so they earn the sympathy of the judge.

“When you go into court, and you behave like this, it means you are not taking the matter so seriously,” Crabbe said.

What was Lil Win charged with?

Lil Win has been charged with dangerous driving and negligently following the crash and is facing up to seven years in prison.

Section 1 (c) of the Road Traffic Act, 2004 (Act 683), as amended by the Road Traffic (Amendment) Act, 2008 (Act 761), states: “A person who drives a motor vehicle dangerously on a road commits an offence and is liable on summary conviction where death occurs to a person other than the driver to a term of imprisonment of not less than three years and not more than seven years.”

Under the Criminal Code of 1960 (Act 29) or the Criminal Procedure Code of 1960 (Act 30), where a prosecution is brought for a charge of domestic violence, either under negligent harm, a threat of harm or assault, all of which are classified as misdemeanours and carry a sentence of not more than three years.

The charges were given at the Asokore Mampong District Court, which granted Lil Win GH¢50,000 bail with two sureties.

Lil Win was arrested by police shortly after being discharged from the hospital on Monday, June 3, 2024.

Lil Win postpones movie premiere to honour boy who died in a car crash

YEN.com.gh reported that the movie premiere of A Country Called Ghana in Sunyani, scheduled for Saturday, June 1, 2024, had been postponed to honour the boy who died in the crash.

The statement got many people expressing their concerns about how Lil Win approached the situation about the loss of Nana Yaw; others, who were staunch supporters, threw their unwavering support behind him.

