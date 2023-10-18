Good Evening Ghana Paul Adom-Otchere host has vowed to hunt down an individual who sent him a subtle threat on Facebook.

Adom-Otchere plans to sue the man for his threat, which suggested he would storm Metro TV’s studios

Adom-Otchere said on his Good Evening Ghana the man should be able to express his opinions without resorting to threats

Controversial broadcaster Paul Adom-Otchere has vowed to hunt down an individual who sent him a subtle threat on Facebook.

Adom-Otchere, who was livid about the post, feels the person could have shared his opinion without the perceived threat.

Good Evening Ghana host Paul Adom-Otchere. Source: Facebook/@Paul Adom-Otchere

Source: Facebook

The threat was related to the GH¢2,400 fine issued to the 16 New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters who stormed UTV studios on October 7, to confront a pundit during the United Showbiz programme.

In response, Adom-Otchere, who hosts Good Evening Ghana on Metro TV, said he would drag the person to court on his show.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

“Get ready. You will pay legal fees because you will take a lawyer and come and stand in the court and explain what you mean.”

“Next time you watch Good Evening Ghana and you have an opinion to express, you will express your opinion without threatening.”

16 arrested for attack on UTV

YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Police Service arrested 16 people for storming the studios of UTV. They were subsequently granted bail.

The police said the Despite Media Group and the Ministry of Information made a complaint to them.

A video of the incident went viral online, sparking widespread condemnation from observers.

The NPP condemned the supporters who besieged the studios of UTV to accost pundit A Plus.

Richard Ahiagbah, the Director of Communications for the NPP, called the situation unfortunate and apologised.

Prophet Oduro slams government interference

Prophet Kofi Oduro criticised the government for meddling in the programming of UTV.

According to him, the sitting government sent a letter to UTV asking them to stop airing his program.

Fans side with him, expressing their views on why a private television would make such a decision.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh