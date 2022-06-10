A Catholic priest has been suspended temporarily by church authorities for managing his own prayer camp at Cape Coast

Reverend Father Robert Oduro also refused to transfer to another parish, according to Metropolitan Archbishop of Cape Coast, Most Reverend Charles Palmer-Buckle

The suspension means he cannot function as a Catholic priest until the suspension is lifted by the Archbishop

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A priest of the Roman Catholic Church in Cape Coast, the Central Regional capital, has been suspended by church authorities for running his own "prayer camp".

The suspension of Reverend Father Robert A.K. Oduro was given by Metropolitan Archbishop of Cape Coast, Most Reverend Charles Palmer-Buckle on June 3, 2022.

According to a report by Catholic news insiders, Newswatch Ghana, Rev Father Oduro was also suspended because he refused to be transferred to another parish as all priests are known to do quite often.

Archbishop Palmer-Buckle. Source: Facebook/@accracatholic

Because the Catholic priesthood is never entirely revoked, the suspension means that Reverend Father Oduro cannot function as a Catholic Priest until the suspension is lifted by the Archbishop.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The reasons for the suspension, stated in a letter to priests, the religious, the Laity and the general public was as follows:

“After your refusal of transfer effective January 1, 2022, from St. Paul’s Parish, Assin Jakai to the Archdiocesan Secretariat, Fourth Ridge, Cape Coast and your subsequent acts of establishing and managing a ‘Prayer Camp’ on your own.”

The Archbishop also disclosed the following in the letter dated June 3, 2022:

“I have closely followed the events of your refusal to respond to my invitation to you for further discussion on your Ministry as a Roman Catholic Priest of the Archdiocese of Cape Coast.

“I recall my personal visit on Sunday, April 24, 2022, and that of my official delegation later to your ‘Prayer Camp’ inviting you for further discussion and discernment on your Ministry as a validly ordained Minister of the One, Holy Catholic and Apostolic Church and member of the Presbyterium.

“You have, however, persisted in your obstinacy and refusal to respond to any call extended to you for a dialogue on the matter. Given these acts of disobedience, I hereby write to suspend you with immediate effect from Ministry as a Roman Catholic Priest and accordingly, I bring this to the notice of the Priests, Religious and the Laity of the Catholic Archdiocese of cape Coast and to the general public to the effect that you cannot function as a Catholic Priest until this suspension is revoked.”

Reverend Father Oduro could appeal his temporary suspension at the Vatican if he is convinced an injustice has been done against him.

Prof Azar Says Togbe Afede Returned Huge Ex Gratia To Wake Nation’s Conscience

In other news YEN.com.gh has reported that Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare, known popularly as Prof Azar, has said Togbe Afede XIV refunded ex gratia paid into his account to draw attention to outrageous emoluments in the public sector.

The US-based Ghanaian private legal practitioner thinks that although the decision by the paramount chief Asogli State to return the GH¢365,392 is commendable, public praise was not what he wanted.

“Rather, he returned it to draw our attention, prick our conscience, and push us to insist on the reform of a predatory emolument regime that transfers huge and outrageous amounts to a few people who volunteer to serve poor Ghana," he stated.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh