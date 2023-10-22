Soldiers have returned to flood victims at Mepe in the North Tongu district after an earlier withdrawal

North Tongu Member of Parliament Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa described the withdrawal as cruel

YEN.com.gh spoke to the North Tongu MP's aide, who confirmed that the soldiers had returned to the disaster site

There was some confusion in the North Tongu district as military personnel seemingly abandoned flood victims in Mepe over a purported dispute concerning the payment of hotel bills.

North Tongu Member of Parliament Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa was left upset as soldiers packed up their boats and started withdrawing, stranding many in need of transport.

North Tongu Member of Parliament Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa was upset at the soldiers withdrawal. Source: UGC

Source: UGC

Ablakwa described the initial withdrawal as “utter cruelty” in a tweet.

But YEN.com.gh has since confirmed that the soldiers have returned to the area, though it is unclear if the accommodation issue has been settled.

An aide to Ablakwa on the ground, Kekeli Badagbor, told YEN.com.gh that soldiers were back to help transport flood victims.

He noted that broadcasters from TV3 had raised concerns with the soldier's departure.

"Upon hearing that TV3 went live, they recalled the people a few minutes ago that they should return back to the place.”

"[Ablakwa] was like, if it is about hotel bills, then I am going to pay so that you guys can stay for some time," Badagbor recounted.

The soldiers have provided free transport by boat for persons in the flooded areas and also helped convey relief items.

The alternative for the flood victims would have been to pay private canoes for transport.

Flooding from Akosombo Dam spillage

YEN.com.gh reported that affected persons have been ruing their losses after heavy rains and the spillage of the dam.

Homes have been flooded in the three Tongu districts, while tilapia farms near the riverbanks have notably been destroyed.

Akufo-Addo faces backlash over comments to victims

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported that President Akufo-Addo was criticised over some remarks on the Akosombo Dam spillage victims.

The President said if it were about which community voted for him, he wouldn't be there to sympathise with them.

However, on social media, many Ghanaians felt that comment was unnecessary, although a few saw nothing wrong with it.

Support for affected farmers

Farmers affected by the spilling of Akosombo and Kpong dams will benefit from $40 million in support.

The support money is coming from the World Bank-funded Food Systems Resilience Programme.

The Minister of Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong, announced this monetary support for farmers devastated.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh