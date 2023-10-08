A bus carrying High School athletes from caught fore in an accident at Akatsi in the Volta Region

The bus belonging to the Akatsi Senior High Technical School was videoed after being engulfed in flames

Reports indicated that on reaching Akatsi Agbedrafor junction, the bus developed a fault and caught fire

Occupants of the bus escaped unhurt. Source: Facebook/@GraphicOnline

Source: Facebook

But reports so far indicate that there were no casualties in the accident.

However, the belongings of students and coaches were destroyed by the fire.

The bus was carrying the young athletes for the 47th Second Cycle Schools and Colleges Inter-Zonal Sports Festivals in Sogakope, has unfortunately caught fire in Akatsi.

The students and coaches were representing the Lower Mid-South Zone.

The fire completely consumed the bus, which Akatsi Senior High Technical School owns.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but reports indicated that on reaching Akatsi Agbedrafor junction, the bus developed a fault and caught fire.

