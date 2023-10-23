Authorities in Keta in the Volta Region have opened the Keta Lagoon floodgates to mitigate rising water levels that have caused flooding in parts of the town

Authorities in Keta, a prominent town in the Volta Region, have taken steps to prevent devasting flooding in the town and surrounding areas following the rising level of the Volta Lake.

On Monday, October 23, 2023, the Keta Lagoon floodgates and a sandbar at Azizadzi were opened to allow excess water from the lagoon to enter the sea.

Before this move, parts of Keta, Anloga and Ketu South were flooded due to the spillage of excess water from the Akosombo and Kpong dams into the massive Volta Lake.

Aerial view of Keta-Fuveme in the Volta Region and men opening the Keta Lagoon floodgates.

Source: Facebook

The lake that runs through most parts of the Volta Region enters the Atlantic Ocean between Ada and Anyanui and connects with the Keta Lagoon at Fuveme, Agorkedzi and other areas.

Hence the spillage from the Akosombo and Kpong dams that increased the volume of the Volta Lake and caused devastation at Mepe and other Tongu towns also increased the volume of the Keta Lagoon.

This resulted in flooding in the homes, farms and schools in Keta and surrounding areas.

The move to open the Keta Lagoon floodgates has been described as timely because the Volta Lake also connects other water bodies which feed the Keta Lagoon such as Belikpa Stream, Aka Lagoon, and Tordzi River, a situation that needs some urgent permanent solutions.

Experts say the move to open the Keta Lagoon floodgates could eventually help reduce the volume of the Volta Lake and thereby mitigate the Mepe flooding disaster.

Farmers affected by Akosombo spillage to benefit from $40m World Bank Programme

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported that the Ghana government has announced a programme to support farmers whose farms have been affected by the Akosombo Dam spillage.

Agric minister Bryan Acheampong announced the $40 million resilience programme at an event recently.

He said the fund is a restructured World Bank programme to help those whose farms were affected.

VRA justifies spilling water from Akosombo Dam

In a related story, the VRA has said the discharge of excess water from the Akosombo Dam is inevitable despite the humanitarian crisis it has caused.

Deputy Chief Executive of the VRA, Edward Obeng Kenzo, said there are potential dangers to the dam and human life if the water exceeds its operational limits.

He warned that if the dam were to rupture, the ensuing surge of water would inundate areas along the riverbank.

Source: YEN.com.gh