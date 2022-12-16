Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has taken the fight against illegal mining to the doorstep of his chiefs

He has announced that from next year, chiefs whose lands have been destroyed by illegal mining will be sanctioned

He made the comments when he spoke during a gathering of Ashanti Regional House of Chiefs recently

Ashanti King, the revered Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has announced a plan to begin holding his many chiefs responsible for the wanton destruction of lands, vegetation and water bodies by illegal mining.

The Ashanti monarch has said chiefs in the Ashanti Region and all other parts of the country within his dominion whose lands have been pillaged by illegal miners would be invited for questioning and possible punishment.

L-R: Otumfuo Osei Tutu sits during a durbar held in the Ashanti Region when Prince Charles, now King Charles III visited the AshantI Region and an illegal miner at work.

Source: Getty Images

He, however, did not specify the nature of the sanctions that would be meted out to culpable chiefs.

But persons with deep insights into the likely punishments that come with such offences say destoolment is not off the table.

The Asantehene told a packed meeting of the Ashanti Regional House of Chiefs that his new approach to ending the havoc being caused by illegal mining in the minerals-rich parts of the Ashanti Region will start in 2023.

“If we visit your land and it has been destroyed by ‘galamsey’ activities, we will question you about why you watched unconcerned for the lands and water bodies under your custody to be harmed. And if you’re unable to give valid reasons, we will sanction you so you learn a lesson and protect your land from the havoc,” the Otumfuo warned the chiefs in Akan.

Otumfuo Directs His Chiefs To Turn Away Miners With Permits From Government

He also directed his chiefs to turn away small scale miners who come to their palaces to seek permission to mine gold and other precious metals. He said they must not grant such permissions even if the miners brandish permits.

“If the miners appear before you that they have mining rights and you allow them to destroy your water sources and lands then you are complicit.

He accused the chiefs of taking bribes from illegal miners.

"Let’s be honest. Some chiefs are contributing to the menace,” the Golden Stool royal was emphatic.

The Ashanti Region is one of the hotspots for the wanton destruction of fresh water bodies, lush vegetation and fertile farmlands through the activities of illegal miners in Ghana.

Many attempts by government to uproot the clandestine illegal mining activities have all failed, partly because it is believed that some chiefs and influential politicians are behind the destructive activities.

Okyenhene Destools Benkumhene of Asamang Tamfoe Over Illegal Mining

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that Okyenhene Amoatia Ofori Panin has destooled one of his chiefs for engaging in illegal mining.

Benkumhene of Asamang-Tamfoe, Nana Boakye Darkwa, was destooled after a petition was brought against him by some concerned citizens.

After a series of proceedings by the Akyem Abuakwa Judicial Council that was chaired by the Okyenhene, the Benkumhene was stripped of his royal title.

