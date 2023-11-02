Two individuals have been accused of defrauding an American of $1,205,000 by false pretence

The two had allegedly promised to supply the victim with seven 20-footer containers of money.

The suspects are facing charges of conspiracy to commit fraud and defrauding under false pretences

Two men have been arrested for allegedly defrauding an American man of $1,205,000.

They had allegedly promised to supply the victim with seven containers of dollars.

The suspects pleaded not guilty to the charges against them. Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The suspects, Dzam Abotsi and Nana Kwame Yanka, have been charged with conspiracy to commit fraud and defrauding under false pretences.

Abotsi allegedly charged the victim $100,500 and an additional $200,000 for rent and security of the seven containers.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

GNA reported that the two pleaded not guilty to the charges and have been granted bail.

The victim is one Gary Bernsten, an American Asset Recovery Officer who had been told a stash of dollars was stored in Ghana.

When they came to Ghana, they met the suspects and confirmed the authenticity of the dollars stored at Sowutuom.

After paying the suspects to secure the containers, they realised they had been duped when returning to transport the cash.

A report was then made to the police, leading to the arrests of Abotsi and Yanka.

Nigerian women jailed for sex trafficking

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that two Nigerian women were jailed for 10 years and seven years with hard labour after a sex trafficking conviction.

The two women cried in court when sentenced on trafficking charges and begged to be sent back to Nigeria.

The four trafficking victims were in number and all Nigerian nationals, according to testimony in the Tarkwa Circuit Court.

Thief traced using stolen AirPods

In August 2023, YEN.com.gh reported that a thief was arrested after he broke into a room at Nungua in Accra and stole cash and personal effects, including Apple AirPods.

30-year-old Bortey Borteye's decision to steal the AirPods helped police track the gadget on the complainant's phone, leading to his arrest.

He has been jailed on two counts for five and two years, but the sentences will run concurrently.

Momo vendor jailed for impersonating police officer

A mobile money merchant was jailed after pretending to be the Oti Regional Police Commander to release a friend in police custody.

The merchant was jailed for six months with hard labour because of his false pretence attempt.

The merchant's friend had been arrested for possessing narcotic substances at Teshie Bush Road.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh