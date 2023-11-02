An armed robbery operation on the Bibiani-Kumasi highway affected the Legon Cities Football Club.

Legon Cities Football Club players were among the victims of a robbery on the Bibiani-Kumasi highway on Thursday morning.

The robbers blocked the highway and attacked passengers who were using the road at that time of the night.

Players of Legon Cities and their officials were on their way back to Accra after playing the Samartex Football Club in the Western North Region.

The robbers stopped the team bus at Toase near Abuakwa in the Ashanti Region and robbed travellers of their money, mobile phones and other electronics.

The team said its players arrived safely in Accra after the incident and plans to report the incident to police.

Police officer killed in robbery

YEN.com.gh reported that a police officer was killed during a robbery attack on a mobile money vendor in Ejura.

The Ghana Police Service revealed the identity of the officer who died as General Sergeant Ahmed Kamal.

The Ghana Police Service said two robbers were wounded and arrested, while one accomplice is on the run.

GTV journalist escapes robbery

GTV journalist Sayida Maltiti Sadick recounted a near-death experience on her Facebook page.

The journalist said the bus she travelled in was attacked by armed robbers around Kintampo.

Sadick has since said they arrived safely at their destinations after what she described as a near-death experience.

Thief traced using stolen AirPods

In August 2023, YEN.com.gh reported that a thief was arrested after he broke into a room at Nungua in Accra and stole cash and personal effects, including an Apple AirPods.

30-year-old Bortey Borteye's decision to steal the AirPods helped police track the gadget on the complainant's phone, leading to his arrest.

He has been jailed on two counts for five and two years, but the sentences will run concurrently.

