The Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park has increased its monthly revenues to GH¢1.1 million

The Minister of Tourism and Creative Arts said the park was making GH¢3,000 per month initially

The park officially reopened commercially on July 11, 2023, after being commissioned by President Akufo-Addo

Before its massive facelift, the park was generating GH¢3,000 per month.

The Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park officially reopened commercially on July 11, 2023. Source: Facebook/@BeyondTheReturn

Source: Getty Images

The workforce at the park also rose by 50 workers, according to Dr Ibrahim Awal, the Minister of Tourism and Creative Arts.

The minister gave the updates at the inaugural Ghana Mutual Prosperity Dialogues on November 2, 2023.

Awal also said the national museum, which previously generated GH¢25,000 a month, now rakes in GH¢350,000.

Ghanaian adults pay GH¢25 to enter the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park, while tertiary students pay GH¢5.

Non-Ghanaian adults are charged GH¢100 for entry into the park that used to be called the Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum.

The Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park management has said the charges are to help maintain the park.

Features of the park

The Kwame Nkrumah Memorial new park now has a presidential library, a refurbished mausoleum, a mini amphitheatre, a restaurant, a new audiovisual fountain and a gift shop, among others.

The park pays tribute to Dr Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana's first president and one of its historical political figures.

It was closed to the public for almost one year for redevelopment after Ghana secured a loan from the World Bank.

The designer behind the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park

YEN.com.gh has reported that the architect behind the new Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park is a Ghanaian.

Bethel Kofi Mamphey, 29, has gained recognition for his leading role in the refurbishment of the park.

Ghanaians have lauded Bethel's creative choices in the design of the facility.

