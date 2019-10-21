The Big Six of Ghana and their rich history- Important facts

The Big Six of Ghana have made an indelible mark on the country's history, exhibiting the spirit of bravery, dedication, and patriotism. These exceptional people were instrumental in the fight for Ghana's independence from colonial domination.

The names of the Big Six have persisted in Ghanaian history to this day. Their efforts and sacrifices are woven into the fabric of Ghana's history, reminding us of the strength of unity and the human spirit's resilience. Here are the names of the Big Six and their pictures.

What is the name of the Big Six in Ghana?

The names of the Big Six of Ghana became heroes for their bravery when they fought for independence and were arrested by the government of Ghana. They were later released after the people came together to protest for their release.

Who are the Big Six? Here are the essential details of the Big Six

1. Kwame Nkrumah

Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah was born on September 21, 1909. He grew up in a rural village called Nkoful in the Nzema region. Nkrumah joined a Catholic mission school in Half Assini, where he later worked as a teacher in the government training institution in Accra.

He got a teaching certificate in 1930 at Prince Walls College and joined an anti-colonial resistance movement known as Black Nationalism. In 1935, Kwame Nkrumah went ahead to further his education at Black Lincoln College in Pennsylvania in the United States of America.

Key to note is that as he continued studying, Nkrumah earned a living working as a dishwasher. In 1945, Nkrumah went to London to further his education at the London School of Economics, where he studied a PhD in Anthropology.

Kwame Nkrumah's close relationship with Trinidadian involved him in the needs of Black Nationalism, leading to racial discrimination's end. He founded the Black African Students Association in Canada and America.

He was nominated as the general secretary of the West African Secretariat in the year 1945. He was later selected as the regional secretary of the Pan African Federation, where he organized the fifth Pan African Congress.

The conference was presented by various countries such as Nigeria, Nyasaland, the Gold Coast, Liberia, and Togoland. He later returned to Ghana in 1947, where he met with Dr. J.B Danquah, who saw him join the United Gold Coast Convention.

The convention wanted to end the Second World War. During that period, Kwame Nkrumah established the Ghana National College, and no one got involved. Later, it was known as the University of Ghana and became the first National University.

He was then imprisoned because of a misunderstanding of his party, which was engaged in a strike and led to his sentence of three years in Fort James prison in Accra. In 1951, he won a landslide victory despite his absence, which resulted in his release on 12 February. Kwame died of prostate cancer in April 1972 at the age of 62 while in Romania.

2. Joseph Boakye Danquah

J.B Danquah was born in the year 1875. He showed much interest and hard work in his education. In 1912, he finished his standard seven examinations and became a clerk later.

He worked for a well-known lawyer, Vidal J. Buckle, who encouraged him to know more about Philosophy and law. J.B Danquah worked as a Gold Coast Supreme Court clerk and assistant secretary for the paramount chief's conference.

J.B Danquah got sponsored by his brother, Nana Sir Ofori Atta, to further his education in the UK, where he studied Philosophy and law. Later, he was awarded a London Matriculation certificate on completion, a degree in LL.B, and B.A.

He received his philosophy degree before coming back to Ghana. He was the first person in the country to come up with a daily newspaper, "The Times West Africa", in 1931. Danquah was among those who established the United Gold Coast Convention (UGCC). The members of Ghanaian chose Paa Grant to be their president.

Danquah, Nkrumah, and the other Big Six got arrested on 12 March 1948. Later, they got released after people in Ghana protested for their arrest. In 1960, Danquah challenged Nkrumah for the presidency but lost the elections.

He became very bitter with Nkrumah and was arrested for the second time in 1961. He was released in 1961. J.B Danquah organized to overthrow Nkrumah but was arrested on 8 January 1964. He unexpectedly died of a heart attack while in detention at Nsawam Medium Prison on 4 February 1965.

3. Ako Adjei

Ako Adjei was born on 16 June 1916. He was the son of Johanna Okailey and Samuel Adje. Ako worked as a city worker but quit to continue his education.

While studying at Lincoln University, he met Nkrumah, with whom they had a good relationship. Ako Adjei later returned to Ghana, where he was informed that a General Secretary was needed to take over the United Gold Coast (UGCC). Ako advised Nkrumah to take over the seat.

He challenged Nkrumah in the Accra Central elections, but Nkrumah defeated him. Ako Adjei was a former minister of CPP. He decided to come back the third time when he was jailed for threatening Kwame Nkrumah.

Ako Adjei, the final surviving member of the renowned Big Six, passed away on 14 January 2002 at age 85. He succumbed to a brief illness while receiving treatment at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

4. Edward Akufo-Addo

Edward Akuffo_Addo is among the famous Big Six who fought for independence. Edward and the three others were arrested after they attacked the president of Ghana, Kwame Nkrumah.

The judge dismissed the case since some suspects were found not guilty. Edward Akufo-Addo was later selected as the Chief Justice and as well as the head of the National Liberation Council. On 17 July 1979, Akufo-Addo died of natural causes.

5. Emmanuel Obetsebi-Lamptey

Emmanuel was born in the year 1902. He was the son of Jacob Mills-Lamptey and Victoria Ayeley Tetteh. Lamptey studied at Accra Wesleyan School and later joined Royal School, where he finished his education.

Emmanuel passed all his examinations and got a job as a shorthand typist. In 1923, he successfully passed his civil service examination and was employed as a clerk. Nkrumah supported him, and as a result, he was nicknamed Liberty Lamptey. Later, Obetsebi suffered from cancer, which led to his death.

6. William Ofori Atta

William Ofori was born in 1910. He went for further studies in the United Kingdom. William ruled the Coussey Commission together with the Big Six Ghana heroes.

William Ofori Atta played a significant role in Ghanaian politics. He was one of the founding members of the United Gold Coast Convention in 1947 and later won a seat in the Akim Abuakwa constituency during the 1951 Gold Coast election. He died in 1988 and was given a state burial.

William Ofori Atta died in 1988 and was given a state burial.

When did Ghana gain independence?

Ghana gained its independence in 1957, and as a result, it became a Commonwealth country. It was also known as the Gold Coast. Kwame Nkrumah ruled over the great cross country Ghana where he made Ghana a republic country, and later, he became the president. Interestingly to note, Ghana became the first country to get independence from European colonialism.

What are the names of the Big Six?

Below is a summary list of the Big Six.

Kwame Nkrumah

Joseph Boakye Danquah

Ako Adjei

Edward Akufo-Addo

Emmanuel Obetsebi

William Ofori Atta

How did the Big Six die?

The Big Six each died from different causes, as stated below.

Name Cause of death Kwame Nkrumah Prostate cancer Joseph Boakye Danquah Heart attack Ako Adjei Brief illness Edward Akufo-Addo Natural cause Emmanuel Obetsebi-Lamptey Cancer William Ofori Atta Natural cause

Who was the leader of the Big Six?

The leader of the Big Six was Dr. Kwame Nkrumah. These six leaders united and founded one of the leading political parties, the United Gold Coast Convention (UGCC).

The Big Six remind us of the necessity of standing up for one's values and the enduring power of unity in forging a nation's destiny. Their memory lives on.

