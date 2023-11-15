Four soldiers have been arrested over an armed robbery at Akyem Akanteng in the Lower West Akim Municipality

Two of the military personnel were stationed at the seat of Ghana's Presidency, Jubilee House

They have been charged with Conspiracy to commit a crime, to wit robbery, and robbery

Four soldiers have been arrested over an armed robbery at Akyem Akanteng in the Lower West Akim Municipality of the Eastern Region.

The soldiers were arrested alongside an immigration officer and a security guard.

Two of the soldiers were based at the Jubilee House. Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The accused are Sergeant Mensah Dominic, L/Cpl Tetteh Wayo, L/CPL, Nyarko Bernard, PTE/ Eric Anim, L.C.O/ Richard Okyere and Kelvin Marfo.

Citi News reported that Sergeant Mensah Dominic and L/Cpl Tetteh Wayo, L/CPL, and Nyarko Bernard were stationed at Jubilee House.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

According to the prosecution, at 3:00 am on November 11, 2023, the suspects armed with military rifles and in military uniforms invaded the home of the complainant, 55-year-old Ofori Samuel, a Cocoa purchasing clerk at Akyem Akanteng.

They tried to rob the victim of GH¢100,000 amidst death threats but could only make off with 5 grams of gold ore.

The victim called the Akwatia Police Commander and a police officer at Osenase to report the crime.

Police arrested the suspects upon reaching the Osenase police checkpoint.

They have been charged with Conspiracy to commit a crime to wit robbery and robbery.

Illegal miners attack soldier

YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that illegal miners attacked an anti-galamsey taskforce patroling illegal mining sites in the Eastern Region.

Patrick Don-Chebe, their commander, was shot in the abdomen.

The Kyebi Police Command has investigated the matter as the commander battles for his life.

Video shows gun battle allegedly between taskforce and illegal miners

YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story last year that a video trending captured sporadic shooting by men believed to be members of the anti-illegal mining taskforce and unidentified assailants.

The video was shared by Kwame A-Plus on his Facebook page, claiming his sources say the fierce gunfight was between illegal miners and the state security personnel who are part of the task force.

Illegal mining remains a big issue in Ghana, destroying freshwater bodies and vegetation.

Soldier beaten up at Assin Fosu

A soldier was attacked while on his way from Assin Fosu to Assin Assaman in the Central Region.

The soldier, Staff Sergeant Nuamah, is also the chief of Assin Assaman and Kyidomhene of Efutuakwa Traditional Area.

The attack is believed to be linked to a chieftaincy dispute and was reportedly carried out by a policeman leading a rival faction.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh