A grand funeral was held for the former First Lady, Theresa Kufuor, in the Ashanti Region Capital

Thousands of Ghanaians from all walks of life gathered at the Heroes Park for the final funeral rites

A state funeral was previously held for the former First Lady on Thursday, November 16, 2023

The final funeral rites for Ghana’s former First Lady, Theresa Kufuor, were held at the Heroes Park in Kumasi on November 18, 2023.

Thousands of Ghanaians from all walks of life gathered at the Park to take part in the event.

A thanksgiving service will also be held at St. Peter’s Cathedral in Kumasi on Sunday, November 19, 2023.

A Requiem Mass was held on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, in her honour.

Theresa Kufuor died on Sunday, October 1, 2023, aged 87. Her family surrounded her at the time of her passing.

Theresa Kufuor, born on October 25, 1935, had been married to John Kufuor for 61 years. She served as first lady from 2001 to 2009.

Akufo-Addo pays tribute

President Akufo-Addo said the death of the former first lady saddened him.

The president described Theresa Kufuor as a warm person who always supported her husband.

Akufo-Addo reportedly visited the Kufuor residence at Peduase after the former first lady’s passing.

He also ordered that flags in the country to fly at half-mast following her death.

The New Patriotic Party also directed that all flags in its offices fly at half-mast.

