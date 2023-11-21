Six individuals are feared dead in a recent shooting incident at Nkwanta South in the Oti Region

Armed assailants opened fire on residents at the Nkwanta Central Market, resulting in the destruction of properties and a mass exodus of residents

Ongoing tribal conflicts, exacerbated by disputes over a Yam Festival, have plagued the region

Six individuals are feared dead following a recent shooting incident that unfolded at Nkwanta South in the Oti Region on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

The Nkwanta Central Market became a scene of chaos as armed assailants unleashed gunfire on residents early Tuesday morning, resulting in the destruction of numerous properties and prompting a mass exodus, leaving behind a desolate town.

Among the casualties, a police officer and five others are currently in critical condition, according to a report by Joy News.

Screen grabs show a burned-down house in the aftermath of the attack (L) and a resident talking to journalists about the incident. Source: Facebook/@UTVGhana

Source: UGC

The victims are said to be nursing bullet wounds and receiving urgent medical attention at the Nkwanta St Joseph Catholic Hospital.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The Oti Region has been marred by tribal conflicts involving the Adele, Challa, and Akyode ethnic groups, primarily revolving around land litigation disputes.

However, recent tensions escalated with disputes surrounding a Yam Festival organised by the Akyode people in Nkwanta town, sparking fresh skirmishes.

Despite efforts by the Oti Regional Security Council to mediate and resolve the underlying issues, the town remains plagued by ongoing conflicts.

Joshua Mukubu, the Oti Regional Minister, revealed that the Regional Security Council has dispatched personnel to investigate the triggers for this latest attack.

Additionally, consultations with local chiefs and opinion leaders have been initiated to encourage residents to lay down their weapons and restore peace to the embattled community.

As an interim measure, police and military forces have been deployed to maintain order and ensure the safety of the remaining residents in Nkwanta South.

The incident underscores the urgent need for a comprehensive and lasting resolution to the longstanding conflicts in the region.

Fire engulfed a house in Oti Region following the attack. Source: Facebook/@UTvGhana

Source: Facebook

Soldier attacked by thugs and beaten to a pulp in Chieftaincy dispute

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported that a soldier was attacked while on his way from Assin Fosu to Assin Assaman in the Central Region.

The soldier identified as Staff Sergeant Nuamah, is also the chief of Assin Assaman and Kyidomhene of Efutuakwa Traditional Area.

The attack is believed to be linked to a chieftaincy dispute and was reportedly carried out by a policeman leading a rival faction.

2 men killed after clash between forestry officers and miners

Also, two persons were killed after a clash between forestry officers and miners in the Ahafo Ano North municipality.

Two other persons were also wounded during the clash, which occurred on a mining site Forestry officers allegedly stormed the area, and two of the persons guarding the site were shot.

Soldiers storm Ashaiman over murder of their colleague

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that social media, especially Twitter, was buzzing with photos and videos of military brutality against residents of Official Town, a suburb of Ashaiman.

The videos show armed military personnel beating up some residents, while others capture armoured military vehicles, including helicopters, roaming the town.

Reports indicate that the assault by the military personnel is in response to an alleged stabbing to death of a young soldier in Ashaiman,

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh