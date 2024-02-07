A police chief inspector has been interdicted after releasing a video in which he criticises President Akufo-Addo

The police service said there would be a thorough investigation into his conduct, in line with Police Service Regulations

The police officer called President Akufo-Addo incompetent and accused him of corruption

A Ghana police chief inspector at Assin Fosu in the Central Region has been interdicted for misconduct on social media after posting a video in which he criticised President Akufo-Addo.

The officer, Benjamin Doe Kuwornu, called President Akufo-Addo incompetent and said he was destroying the country.

The Police Administration, in a statement, said Kuwornu had been interdicted for misconduct after it sighted the video.

It said there would be a thorough investigation into his conduct, in line with Police Service Regulations.

"We would like to reiterate our assurance to the general public that the Police Service will continue to ensure that professionalism is maintained at all times in the discharge of our mandate."

In a video, Kuwornu said he wanted to meet the president to convey his criticism, which included corruption and cronyism.

He also called for other security personnel to be more vocal about Ghana's problems.

Interdictions for prejudice

Other members of the Ghana Police Service have also been interdicted for putting the service in a bad light because of their comments.

In June 2022, the IGP ordered the interdiction of four officers because they made disparaging comments about Islam and Muslims.

These officers were reviewing CCTV footage of disturbances at the Islamic Senior High School in the Ashanti Region.

Police brutality in Ghana

YEN.com.gh has reported on past instances of police brutality that have led to similar responses from the service.

In September 2022, the Ghana Police Service interdicted four police officers with the Northern Regional Police Command following the assault of some persons in Tamale.

They were interdicted for their unprofessional conduct when they were assigned to assist Northern Electricity Distribution Company officials in policing illegal connections.

This incident led to angry residents attacking the Northern Electricity Distribution Company in protest against police brutality.

