A soldier was attacked and severely beaten alongside his fellow travellers while on their way from Assin Fosu to Assin Assaman in the Central Region.

The soldier, Staff Sergeant Nuamah, also the chief of Assin Assaman and Kyidomhene of Efutuakwa Traditional Area, was on his way to a family meeting when attacked by thugs.

The victim is the chief of Assin Assaman and Kyidomhene of Efutuakwa Traditional Area.

The attack is believed to have been from a rival faction led by a police officer in a chieftaincy dispute.

According to an eyewitness, the police officer, identified as Alex Nsiah, whose thugs wielded small and large firearms and handcuffs, also threatened them with death.

The victims have appealed to the police to thoroughly probe the matter to ensure peace.

Illegal miners attack soldier

YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that Illegal miners attacked an anti-galamsey taskforce patroling illegal mining sites in the Eastern Region, severely injuring the task force's commander.

Patrick Don-Chebe, the commander, was fighting for his life at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra after being shot in the abdomen.

The Kyebi Police Command has investigated the matter as the commander battles for his life.

Video shows gun battle allegedly between taskforce and illegal miners

YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story last year that a video trending captured sporadic shooting by men believed to be members of the anti-illegal mining taskforce and unidentified assailants.

The video was shared by Kwame A-Plus on his Facebook page, claiming his sources say the fierce gunfight was between illegal miners and the state security personnel who are part of the task force.

Illegal mining remains a big issue in Ghana, destroying freshwater bodies and vegetation.

Video captures deformities of infants born in Galamsey active areas

In other news, YEN.com.gh has reported that the effects of illegal mining in parts of Ghana on infants have been documented in a mind-boggling report.

The Joy News documentary details how children suffer from kidney failure due to the hazardous chemicals used for illegal mining that seep into their food and water.

According to the report, some infants are also born with more than five fingers and limbs forming on their chest.

