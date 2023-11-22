Former German footballer Gerald Asamoah, known for his World Cup appearances, has arrived in Ghana to perform free heart surgeries for at least 40 Ghanaian children

Former German footballer Gerald Asamoah, renowned for his appearances in the 2002 and 2006 FIFA World Cups, has arrived in Ghana with a philanthropic mission.

Asamoah has pledged to conduct free heart surgeries for at least 40 Ghanaian children, a gesture aimed at providing medical assistance to those in need.

In a conversation with ZionFelix, Asamoah highlighted the significant cost difference, stating that the same surgery in Germany would amount to 50,000 Euros, making his charitable efforts particularly impactful in Ghana.

Gerald Asamoah performs free surgeries for Ghanaian kids Credit: Christof Koepsel / Stringer via Getty Images; ZionFelix

Motivated by his own experiences of overcoming health challenges, Asamoah expressed a deep commitment to giving back to society, emphasizing the importance of supporting those in need.

Asamoah's mission not only showcases his dedication to making a positive impact but also serves as an inspiring example of using one's platform to contribute to the well-being of others.

Social media users in Ghana react to the gesture by Gerald Asamoah

The footballer's benevolent initiative has garnered widespread admiration from the Ghanaian community, with many expressing gratitude for his generosity.

Yvonne Owusu said:

Good interview finally my brother-in-law is bn interviewed on his good works

Victor Agama Wilson mentioned:

May God richly bless you Mr Gerald Asamoah for the good work you are doing for Ghanaians.

Uli Hoeness Brown stated:

This is what Ghana politicians must do with our monies but not misusing it on slay queens

