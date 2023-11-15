@iamfreedom, also known as Nana Kwame Bediako, has covered the medical expenses of a young cancer patient in Nandom, Upper West Region

Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as @iamfreedom, has generously covered the medical expenses for a young boy battling cancer in Nandom, Upper West Region.

Thanks to support from Cheddar, the boy and his family were transported to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, where a necessary amputation was performed to prevent the cancer from spreading.

Additionally, an electronic wheelchair was provided to enhance the boy's mobility post-treatment.

Cheddar covers treatment for boy dealing with cancer Photo credit: @utvghana

Bediako's compassionate gesture not only eased the financial burden on the family but also ensured that the young patient received essential medical care promptly.

The collaboration with Cheddar and the subsequent airlift to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital exemplifies the impactful outcomes achievable through collective support and philanthropy.

Social media users react to Cheddar's donation to the Upper West boy

The heartening images from the hospital, shared by UTV, depict the young boy in his new wheelchair, eliciting a wave of positive reactions.

@BlackMrBeast mentioned:

get the boy to st Gameliel Hospital. Owned and operated by lighthouse chaple. They provide FREE prosthetics

@TawfeeQ56_56 stated:

You don’t have to be in power(prez) before you help the economy stay blessed G✍️

@Kwesi_Kissi said:

In Ghana, cancer care is heavily under funded and the future of cancer care looks blurry

Miraculous recovery: Dr. D. Ivan Young triumphs over cancer shortly after diagnosis

In another report, Dr D Ivan Young, having recently received a cancer diagnosis, shared a remarkable testimony on his LinkedIn page, revealing that he has been miraculously healed just days after the alarming prognosis.

In his heartfelt post, Dr Young attributes his recovery to a fervent appeal to God for healing, emphasising the importance of placing trust in divine intervention during challenging times.

Young woman triumphs over blood cancer, shares her journey on social media

Meanwhile, a triumphant young lady, Instagram user @elsie_igb, has taken to social media to share her celebratory journey of defeating Hodgkin's Lymphoma, a type of blood cancer that targets the lymphatic system.

@elsie_igb, who was diagnosed with blood cancer in 2020, joyfully announced her victory in 2021, recounting how her battle began with a swollen lymph node in her neck during her junior high school years in 2016.

