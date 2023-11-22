Ghanaian gospel musician Diana Asamoah asserts her unwavering support for President Akufo Addo, stating she will not criticise him for perceived hardships in the country

Ghanaian gospel musician Diana Asamoah has expressed her steadfast support for President Akufo Addo, declaring that she will never criticise him for the perceived hardships in the country.

During an interview with Berla Mundi on The Day Show on TV3, Asamoah suggested that the challenges faced by Ghana are partly due to a reluctance among the youth to engage in hard work, as they are more inclined towards seeking quick money.

According to the musician, there are numerous job opportunities available, but the Ghanaian youth's preference for shortcuts hinders the country's progress.

Asamoah's statements imply a belief that the economic difficulties may not be as severe as perceived, and she contends that President Akufo Addo is performing better than the public narrative suggests.

Ghanaians react to Diana Asamoah's comments on the laziness of the youth

Her remarks contribute to an ongoing debate about the state of the nation and the role of leadership in addressing challenges. Below are some reactions her comment triggered.

@gyaegyimi3 commented:

Madam, if NPP is doing well, we are all in this country. We don’t need you to tell us. Mahama time youth unemployment was 26%, now is 46% . What is she even talking about? Wotw3 kankan wate

@panford_evans stated:

Another hypocrite, to me the terrible performance of this government has really exposed some tribal and religious bigots in Ghanaian limelight.

@Inkredible_B mentioned:

Since this Akuffo Addo govt assumed office this woman has enjoyed more than many NPP online & offline footsoldiers!! Even party executives no enjoy reach this woman

Diana Asamoah eyes NPP running mate role for 2024 polls

In another story, Diana Asamoah, an NPP sympathiser, said she is actively considering the role of running mate within the NPP, with hopes that her inclusion will enhance the party's prospects in the upcoming elections.

The governing party strives to "break the 8" and create political history.

Diana Asamoah condemns Cecilia Marfo

Also, Diana Asamoah has strongly rebuked fellow minister Cecilia Marfo, refuting claims that she played a part in the collapse of Marfo's church.

Speaking on Angel FM, Asamoah criticised Marfo for unconventional practices, such as spitting into people's mouths to perform miracles.

Stressing the importance of adhering to God's word, Asamoah advised Cecilia to steer clear of controversial behaviours.

