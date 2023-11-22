Ghanaian soldier Sela Vandyk, based in the US, stated that she wouldn't leave the US military for a well-paying job in Ghana

Sela Vandyk, a Ghanaian soldier based in the US, shared her resolute decision to remain in America, expressing that even a well-paying job in Ghana would not entice her to leave her current military position.

Sela explained that her choice to join the US military in 2019 was primarily influenced by the appealing benefits offered to soldiers.

In a recent interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, she highlighted perks such as travel ticket discounts, health subsidies, and discounts at various shops, in addition to her satisfactory salary. These advantages have solidified her commitment to her military career in the United States.

During the interview, Sela emphasised her contentment with the current benefits and salary structure, making relocating to Ghana less attractive.

She specifically mentioned that even if offered a salary of $2000 (approximately GH¢23,975) in the Ghanaian military, she would not consider it sufficient to entice her to make the move.

