Mahama has hinted at his running mate for the 2024 elections during his #BuildingGhana tour

While he doesn't reveal the name, Mahama described the potential candidate as someone who served effectively as a minister in his government

This revelation means Dr Zanetor Agyeman Rawlings, described as the most suitable candidate for a running mate at this time, would not be considered

Former President John Dramani Mahama recently hinted at the potential candidate for his running mate in the 2024 elections.

During his #BuildingGhana tour in the Bono East Region, the flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) urged party members to exercise patience, assuring them that the official announcement would come in 2024.

He said the individual who would be selected to partner with him in the crucial elections next year would have checked the all criteria of NDC's strategic plan.

Despite withholding the name, Mahama provided intriguing clues about the likely running mate.

He described the individual as someone who had previously served as a minister in his government and had demonstrated effectiveness in discharging duties.

Mahama stated that qualities such as humility, knowledge, and a genuine concern for the welfare of the people.

Per Mahama's clues, Dr Zanetor Agyeman Rawlings, who many political pundits see as the most suitable candidate among the lot, would not be considered.

At the height of the fervent calls for the eldest daughter of the late former President Jerry John Rawlings to be considered as Mahama's running mate, she said she felt honoured that her name features strongly among potential candidates.

Meanwhile, Mahama stressed that the party would adhere to its established rules for choosing a running mate.

Reflecting on the process, he said in Twi that the individual would be well-known for their humble nature, knowledgeability, and dedicated service during their tenure as a minister in his government.

In the 2020 elections, Mahama's running mate was Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, who served in his government as education minister. Many fear Mahama will commit a grave error if he selects her again.

Mahama sets 2024 to disclose running mate

YEN.com.gh reported in a previous story that Mahama recently disclosed his intention to announce his running mate for the 2024 elections next year.

Mahama disclosed that the selection process would be an inclusive one, involving extensive consultations within the party.

Some local leaders, including the paramount chief of the Goaso Traditional Area and the queen mother of the Sunyani Traditional Council, have expressed their preferences for specific candidates as Mahama's running mate.

