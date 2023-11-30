A policeman has been arrested for engaging in mobile money fraud in Kasoa to the tune of GH¢14,460

The officer, constable Ernest Agyemang Darko, made a deposit request but did not have the commensurate cash

Workers at an MTN officer in Kasoa called the police after leading the police officer to a bank

A policeman with the National Visibility Unit has been arrested for engaging in mobile money fraud.

On November 29, 2023, the suspect, constable Ernest Agyemang Darko, ordered a deposit of GH¢14,460 at an MTN office in Kasoa but did not have the money to settle the request.

The police officer admitted to losing money to sports betting. Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to the police situational report sighted by MyNewsGh.com, Darko was led to a CBG Bank branch where he claimed to save money so he could withdraw it, but the bank was closed.

The police were then called in, and Darko was arrested, where he confessed that he engaged in fraud because he owed money.

2 Police officers arrested over alleged drug trafficking

Two police officers were arrested for having narcotics on them for suspected drug trafficking.

The officers were granted bail at the Gbetsile Circuit Court after they were arraigned and charged.

Police found eight sacks containing 541 compressed parcels of substances believed to be narcotics in their possession.

Man jailed for violent robbery

A 19-year-old man was jailed 17 years after stabbing a woman and robbing her of GH¢976 in August 2023.

The convict pleaded for mercy when he was given a 17-year jail term for the attack, which took place at Sakumono.

The convict said he did not know what came over him when he attacked and robbed the woman.

Kwame Danso township protests robbery incidents

YEN.com.gh also reported that residents of Kwame Danso in the Sene West District protested because of incessant robbery incidents.

The protest came after a robbery incident left one dead and four wounded at a phone shop in July 2023.

The DCE of the area has pledged to appeal for security reinforcements from the regional minister.

Source: YEN.com.gh