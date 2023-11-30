Two police officers were arrested for having narcotics on them for suspected drug trafficking

The officers were granted bail at the Gbetsile Circuit Court after they were arraigned and charged

Police found eight sacks containing 541 compressed parcels of substances believed to be narcotics in their possession

Two police officers were arrested for having narcotics on them for purported drug trafficking.

The officers, Assistant Superintendent of Police Nasiru Amadu and Corporal Emmanuel Mintah, were granted bail at the Gbetsile Circuit Court.

The case had been adjourned to December 20, 2023, for them to return to court.

The two were caught after intelligence led police to stop the vehicle they were travelling in from Ho towards Accra.

Police found eight sacks containing 541 compressed parcels of substances believed to be narcotics.

Police said a relative drug dealer in Ashaiman had contracted Mintah to transport Indian hemp from Peki Tsibu in the Volta Region to Tulaku for a fee.

Source: YEN.com.gh