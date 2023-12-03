A National Identification Authority officer has been arrested and jailed for engaging in fraud during the Ghana Card registration

The convict is the nephew of the Executive Secretary of the authority, Professor Kenneth Agyemang Attafuah

The officer, George Kwame Essien, was based at the NIA's Walewale District Office in the North East Region

The National Identification Authority (NIA) has announced the conviction of one of its officers for misconduct in the Ghana Card registration process.

The Assistant Technical Enrolment Officer (ATEO) was caught for misconduct leading to an unqualified applicant being registered for the Ghana Card.

He was found guilty of unlawfully forging NIA documents and registering one Amadu Seeta.

Seeta, currently at large, reportedly received an ECOWAS Identity Card through Essien's fraudulent actions.

The investigation revealed that Essien forged NIA Form One and an Oath of Identity Form to facilitate Seeta's registration.

Essien pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced to seven months imprisonment.

He was charged with Forgery of Document, Abetment of Crime, Causing an Unauthorized Interference with Electronic Records, and Causing an Unauthorized Modification of Information

