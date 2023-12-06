A tragic shortage of pediatric dialysis machines and consumables at Tamale Teaching Hospital has resulted in the loss of 15 children

Due to the scarcity of essential medical supplies, healthcare workers have resorted to using adult machines, posing an extreme risk to vulnerable young patients

Adam Yahaya Wanzam, the Nurse Manager of the Dialysis Unit, issued a desperate plea for assistance

A heartbreaking turn of events unfolded at the Tamale Teaching Hospital as the shortage of pediatric dialysis machines and consumables resulted in the tragic loss of 15 children.

The dire situation has compelled healthcare workers to resort to using adult machines, posing an extreme risk to the lives of vulnerable young patients.

According to Citi News, Adam Yahaya Wanzam, the Nurse Manager of the Tamale Teaching Hospital Dialysis Unit, issued a desperate plea for assistance.

15 young ones perish at Tamale Credit: EMMY IBU / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Wanzam urged the government, individuals, and non-governmental organizations to step forward and provide the urgently needed life-saving equipment and supplies.

“We have lost over 10 to 15 children who were supposed to receive dialysis,” lamented Wanzam while highlighting the dire consequences of improvising with adult machines, emphasizing that these machines and consumables are not designed for children.

The devastating impact of this shortage extends beyond the lives lost, affecting the families who must endure unimaginable pain.

Wanzam implored individuals and non-governmental organizations to come to their aid to prevent further loss of innocent lives at the Tamale Teaching Hospital Dialysis unit.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh