The Electoral Commission has reversed its directive restricting media access to collation centres during the election

The commission said consultations with key media stakeholders led to the U-turn on the restrictions

Journalists will be allowed to use the same accreditation for access to constituency and regional collation centres

The Electoral Commission has made a U-turn on the directive restricting media access to constituency and regional collation centres after voting on election day.

The commission said it had reversed the directive following internal discussions and consultations with key media stakeholders.

The Electoral Commission has removed restrictions on media during the election. Source: Electoral Commission of Ghana

In a statement, the commission said media personnel assigned photo accreditation to cover polling stations will now be allowed to use the same accreditation for access to constituency and regional collation centres.

"The revised media accreditation aims to provide media personnel with greater flexibility and access to key Election Centres."

The commission also emphasised its commitment to transparency and accountability, noting that the revised accreditation system is designed to provide media professionals with greater access and flexibility during the electoral process.

What was the commission's initial plan?

The Electoral Commission had set a limit of 12 media houses at the regional collation centres and eight at each constituency collation centre.

At the time, the commission said it wanted to ensure a secure and efficient collation process.

The Media Foundation for West Africa, among others, called on the commission to reconsider and reverse its decision to limit media access to collation centres during the 2024 elections.

Electoral Commission releases summary of voter register

YEN.com.gh reported that the Electoral Commission announced that 18,774,159 Ghanaians are eligible to vote in the 2024 elections.

This information was contained in the commission's summary of the 2024 certified voter register, which was released on November 11, 2024.

The 2024 electoral roll saw an increase of 1,746,518 voters compared to the 2020 electoral roll, which had 17,027,641 voters.

The total number of transferred voters is 310,579, and 441,173 were categorised as absent voters.

The commission gave the final voter register to political parties in July.

