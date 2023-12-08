Grave robbers have reportedly targeted cemeteries in Takoradi, including a military burial ground, stealing from hundreds of grave

The thieves focus on graves with marble stones and attractive tiles, digging them up and taking both the remains and coffins

Tension has risen in the area, prompting residents to check the status of their loved ones' graves

Grave robbers have reportedly attacked several cemeteries in Takoradi and its surroundings, including a military burial ground, stealing from hundreds of graves.

According to a 3News report, this has caused heightened tension in Takoradi, prompting residents to visit cemeteries to verify the condition of their relatives' graves.

The report highlights that the thieves specifically targeted graves adorned with marble stones and elegant tiles.

Their modus operandi involves excavating the graves, extracting the mortal remains, and making off with both the coffins and their contents.

A reporter from TV3, present at one of the affected cemeteries, shared,

"The workers here tell us that the usual targets are those with marble stones and beautiful tiles… I have come across some of the graves where the bodies have been removed and left on the bare floor and the coffins missing."

She went on to reveal that the incursions had even reached the military cemetery. The looting allegedly commenced in 2018 when the most impacted cemetery closed to the public due to reaching full capacity.

The reporter added that authorities have denied claims that the cemetery was sold to private developers, contradicting earlier assertions.

