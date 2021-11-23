The police in Ho is on a manhunt for a man, who is suspected to have murdered his girlfriend

The young man identified as Frank deposited the body in a refrigerator in his room and fled

A strong stench was emanating from his room with house flies hovering around the windows and door

Ho - The police in Ho is on a manhunt for a man, who is strongly suspected to have murdered his girlfriend and deposited the body in a refrigerator in his room.

The gentleman whose name has only been given as Frank is believed to have fled the area after committing the atrocious crime.

The suspect, who happens to be a tenant in a house at Ho-Fiave, was in a relationship with the victim known as Lizzy.

A photo of some police men transporting a dead body in a body bag Photo credit: Graphic.com.gh

Source: UGC

While he was away, his neighbours in and around the house observed that a strong stench was emanating from his room with house flies hovering around the windows and door.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

According to a report filed by Starrfmonline, as a result of the stench, the door was forced open.

The body of the deceased, known as Lizzy was then found in a double-decker refrigerator in a corner of Frank's room.

An investigative team of police officers proceeded to the scene and conveyed the almost decomposed body to the Ho Municipal hospital morgue for autopsy, after careful inspection.

14-year-old, 4 others arrested for robbery at Ejura Sekyedumase

In other news, the police in Ejura in the Ashanti Region have arrested a 14-year-old boy and four other people for robberies on highways in the Bono East and Ashanti regions.

They mostly attacked their victims on the highways linking Nkoranza and Techiman in the Bono East Region, and the Ejura Sekyedumase Municipal area in the Ashanti Region.

In a police press release sighted by YEN.com.gh, the police stated that the suspects were arrested after extensive surveillance of their activities.

Upon the arrest of the suspects, the police also revealed that a number of items and some amounts of money were found with the suspects.

Among the items found and retrieved were assorted mobile phones, an Infinix charger, and a lady’s handbag.

Source: Yen