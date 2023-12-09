Chief Arrested In Tamale After Storming SHS Premises With US Army Machine Gun

Police service personnel in the Northern Region have arrested a chief who was wielding a machine gun

The chief is said to have gone to the Ambariya Senior High School with the machine gun

Sources in the police service indicated that the chief will be arraigned in court following his arrest

The chief is said to have gone to the Ambariya Senior High School in Tamale, wielding a US Army M16 rifle with six fully loaded magazines.

The detained chief has not been named. Source: Getty Images

The chief is yet to be identified by reports.

GBC News sources in the Regional Police Command say, the chief will be arraigned before court on Monday.

Soldier attacked in chieftaincy dispute

A soldier was attacked while on his way from Assin Fosu to Assin Assaman in the Central Region

The soldier identified as Staff Sergeant Nuamah, is also the chief of Assin Assaman and Kyidomhene of Efutuakwa Traditional Area

The attack is believed to be linked to a chieftaincy dispute and was reportedly carried out by a policeman leading a rival faction

Illegal miners attack soldier

YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that Illegal miners attacked an anti-galamsey taskforce patroling illegal mining sites in the Eastern Region, severely injuring the task force's commander.

Patrick Don-Chebe, the commander, was fighting for his life at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra after being shot in the abdomen.

The Kyebi Police Command has investigated the matter as the commander battles for his life.

Video shows gun battle allegedly between taskforce and illegal miners

YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story last year that a video trending captured sporadic shooting by men believed to be members of the anti-illegal mining taskforce and unidentified assailants.

The video was shared by Kwame A-Plus on his Facebook page, claiming his sources say the fierce gunfight was between illegal miners and the state security personnel who are part of the task force.

Illegal mining remains a big issue in Ghana, destroying freshwater bodies and vegetation.

