The Office of the Special Prosecutor said it has uncovered a counterfeiting syndicate operating in Accra and Tema

The Office said the syndicate was involved in the production of a substantial amount of counterfeit foreign currency and seized US$40 million in fake currency

The Office of the Special Prosecutor was giving updates on various cases it is pursuing under its mandate

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) said it uncovered a counterfeiting syndicate in Accra and Tema.

The Office said the syndicate was a major producer of fake foreign currency.

US$40 million in fake currency was seized. Source: Facebook/Office of the Special Prosecutor - Ghana

Source: Getty Images

In an announcement on social media on December 15, the Office said the syndicate was involved in producing a substantial amount of counterfeit foreign currency, having seized amounts totalling US$40 million.

The operation took place in two warehouses located in Accra and Tema.

The counterfeit funds were discovered concealed in steel trunks.

The OSP was giving updates on various cases it is pursuing under its mandate of investigations, prosecution, asset recovery and management, and preventing corruption.

Special Prosecutor speaks on frustrations from judges

The Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, lamented frustrations from judges hearing his cases.

Agyebeng, at a press conference on November 29 said the posture of judges could threaten the Office of the Special Prosecutors' corruption fight.

The special prosecutor said Ghana would be heading towards a precarious situation if things did not change.

Foreign affairs minister fumes over corruption

YEN.com.gh recently reported that the foreign affairs minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, fumed over the continued corruption at the passport office in Accra.

The minister decided to relieve all staff seconded to the Office as part of an attempt to clean up the system.

Botchwey has also said there will be an investigation into personnel conduct at the passport office in Accra.

Though passport services are online, she suspects some workers are hampering it for their gain.

Roads minister laments corruption

Roads Minister Kwasi Amoako-Atta has lamented the growing rampant corruption in Ghana.

The minister says corruption was a big problem in his ministry, which sackings were not solving.

Amoako-Atta said more corrupt persons replaced persons in his ministry who were sacked for corruption.

