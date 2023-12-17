A woman has died after being hit by a stray bullet during a police anti-robbery operation at Pigfarm in Accra

The woman, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital after the incident

Police were trying to arrest a criminal gang linked to a number of robberies during the operation at pig-far

A woman lost her life on Saturday, December 16, 2023, after being hit by a stray bullet during a police anti-robbery operation at Pigfarm in Accra.

The police in a statement, said the woman was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital after the incident.

The woman died on arrival at the hospital. Source: Facebook/Ghana Police Service

Source: Getty Images

The police have not indicated who fired the shot that killed the woman.

“The Police with a deep sense of sadness, have commiserated with the family of a lady who lost her life during an anti-robbery operation conducted at Pigfarm, a suburb of Accra,” portions of the statement noted.

Police were trying to bust a criminal gang linked to a number of robberies and two arrests were made, according to the statement.

Source: YEN.com.gh