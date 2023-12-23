Thirteen people are feared dead after a bus ran into an abandoned truck at the Banyard intersection at Awoshie

The bus driver and five passengers are among those who are feared dead, according to news reports

A witness on the ground said the abandoned truck that was involved in the crash displayed no signs of damage

Citi News reported that the accident occurred at 3:40 am on Saturday, December 23, 2023.

A witness on the ground said the abandoned truck involved in the crash displayed no visible signs of damage.

This crash is the latest road incident in Accra that has dampened the Christmas period.

Truck crashes into Christmas shoppers in Accra

A truck crashed into shoppers and hawkers at the Cocoa Marketing Board market in Accra, leaving one dead and three injured.

The accident reportedly was caused by a brake failure in a truck transporting sugar to the market.

The deceased following the accident has been identified as a hawker, while the injured were shoppers.

One dead after VIP bus is involved in road crash on Accra-Kumasi highway

One person was reported dead after a road accident on the Accra-Kumasi involving a VIP bus.

The road crash occurred on Friday, December 15, 2023, around 3:30 am and left other persons with injuries.

UTV reported that the accident occurred at Amanase, close to Suhum in the Eastern Region, where the bus travelled from Kumasi to Accra.

Ten feared dead in Ho crash

Multiple people died after a road crash at the bottom of a hill at Ho in the Volta Region.

The crash occurred around 4 pm on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, when a minibus travelling towards Ho ran into the heavy-duty truck ascending the hill.

Reports suggest the bus may have suffered a break failure when descending the hill, leading to the head-on collision.

