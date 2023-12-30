A number of rooms were engulfed in flames in Kyiribaa, a suburb of Berekum in the Bono Region

A number of rooms were engulfed in flames in Kyiribaa, a suburb of Berekum in the Bono Region.

This latest fire incident, on Friday led to three bedrooms, a kitchen, a store, and a bathroom being destroyed.

Residents blamed the fire on power cuts. Source: Getty Images

The fire, which reportedly started at dawn, left about a dozen tenants homeless.

An eyewitness said some affected persons had not returned from outings the night before.

The affected rooms were destroyed before the fire service arrived to respond to the distress calls.

Some tenants reported losing everything in their rooms, including money, certificates, and other valuable items.

The fire service is investigating the cause of the fire, but some in the area have blamed the fire on rampant power cuts.

Kumasi central market hit by fire

Earlier, a raging fire gut parts of the Kumasi Central Market in the Ashanti Region, destroying shops and other property.

The fire caused significant damage to shops selling clothes, phones and other products.

The Ghana Fire Service has said no casualties have so far been recorded after it responded to the emergency.

Fire rocks Makola again

In October, a fire destroyed over 200 shops at the Makola Mall in Accra.

The fire service told YEN.com.gh that it had saved over 2,000 shops from being destroyed.

Fire service personnel braved small explosions from gas cylinders to keep the fire under control.

Bawumia discloses government's plan to buy helicopters for Fire Service

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in December last year that the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, announced a project by the government to make the Ghana National Fire Service a world-class service.

The Vice President said the government plans to acquire modern rescue helicopters for the national fighters to deal with their logistical challenges.

Dr Bawumia commented when he commissioned a two-storey dormitory block, a two-storey classroom block and a dining hall for the Fire Academy and Training School.

