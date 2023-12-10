A raging fire gut parts of the Kumasi Central Market in the Ashanti Region, destroying to shops and other property

The fire caused significant damage to shops selling clothes, phones and other products

The Ghana Fire Service has said no casualties have so far been recorded after it responded to the emergency

Fire has gutted the French-Line section of the Kumasi Central Market.

The fire services said no casualties have been recorded.

The fire began around 7 am on Sunday, according to media reports.

Firefighters from the Manhyia, Komfo Anokye, Breman, BOST and Regional Headquarters Substation moved to the fire scene at the Aboabo end of the Kumasi Central Market near the railway line to prevent further fire spread.

The fire service said overhauling is underway to deal with the pockets of fire and salvage of properties.

Fire rocks Makola again

In October, a fire destroyed over 200 shops at the Makola Mall in Accra.

The fire service told YEN.com.gh that it had saved over 2,000 shops from being destroyed.

Fire service personnel braved small explosions from gas cylinders to keep the fire under control.

Bawumia discloses government’s plan to buy helicopters for Fire Service

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in December last year that the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, announced a project by the government to make the Ghana National Fire Service a world-class service.

The Vice President said the government plans to acquire modern rescue helicopters for the national fighters to deal with their logistical challenges.

Dr Bawumia commented when he commissioned a two-storey dormitory block, a two-storey classroom block and a dining hall for the Fire Academy and Training School.

Fire guts compound house in Oforikrom

A fire swept through a compound house, destroying 21 bedrooms at Anloga in the Ashanti Region.

The fire displaced over 50 persons and forced them to seek shelter with friends and family.

The fire destroyed properties, running into thousands of Ghana cedis on October 27, 2023.

Source: YEN.com.gh