Maurice Ampaw has said he will not appear before the Kumasi Traditional Council despite being summoned

Ampaw, a lawyer, said members of the council have made prejudicial comments about him

His summons relates to comments deemed disparaging to chiefs in the Ashanti Region when he appeared on a Wontumi FM programme

Popular lawyer Maurice Ampaw has said he will not honour the summons to the Kumasi Traditional Council.

Ampaw feels some council members have already passed judgment on him without hearing from him.

“You have already judged me and criticised me… no one has listened to my side,” he complained.

Speaking on Kasapa FM, the lawyer said he believed the recent signals from the Kumasi Traditional Council are coming on the blind side of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Ampaw also stressed that the council and the Asantehene were subject to Ghana’s constitution.

“The constitution is bigger than everybody. Otumfuo is subject to the constitution of the land,” he said.

His summons relates to comments deemed disparaging when he appeared on a Wontumi Radio programme.

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, aka Chairman Wontumi, has faced similar pressure after claims he insulted the Asantehene.

Wontumi has denied these claims and said he would never undermine the Asante kingdom.

He was alleged to have insuled the Asantehene during the vetting of NPP parliamentary aspirants.

Nana Kwaku Duah, Chief of Kokoso and the Otumfuo’s Obremponhene, as well as Manhyia South NPP Constituency Chairman Ofori Attah Tom-Tom, are alleged to have lodged the official complaint to the Kumasi Traditional Council.

The council subsequently summoned Wontumi though the politician is yet to honour the summons.

Members of the NPP leadership were at the Manhyia Palace on January 22, 2023, because of the issue and pleaded with the council to give the party two weeks to get Wontumi to honour the summons.

Asantehene lashes out at Ashanti MPs

In a separate story, YEN.com.gh reported that Otumfuo Osei Tutu II criticised Ashanti Region Members of Parliament over the lack of development in the region.

The Asantehene was speaking at the launch of the 'Heal Komfo Anokye' project to raise money for the hospital.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu aims to raise $10 million for the Heal Komfo Anokye project.

