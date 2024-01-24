The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has responded to reports he insulted the Asantehene

Bernard Antwi Boasiako, aka Chairman Wontumi, described the reports as false in recent remarks

The NPP in the Ashanti Region has been threatened with a ban because of the Wontumi controversy

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, ka, Chairman Wontumi, has challenged reports he insulted the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Speaking on Wontumi Radio, Chairman Wontumi described the allegations as "pure lies".

Chairman Wontumi has denied insulting the Asantehene. Source: Facebook/@Manhyia Palace/@Chairman Wontumi

Source: Facebook

Wontumi also stressed that he had a lot of respect for the Asante king and would never undermine the kingdom.

“I have a lot of respect for the Asantehene and the Asante Kingdom and will never do anything to run this kingdom down, never. All these allegations are not true; they are pure lies. I cannot do that. Anybody who wishes to lie can do it,” he said.

Wontumi has been at the centre of controversy over an alleged insult towards the Asantehene during the vetting of NPP parliamentary aspirants.

The Chief of Kokoso and the Manhyia South NPP Constituency Chairmaallegedlyve lodged a complaint to the Kumasi Traditional Council.

The council subsequently summoned Wontumi though the politician is yet to honour the summons.

Members of the NPP leadership were at the Manhyia Palace on January 22, 2023, because of the issue and pleaded with the council to give the party two weeks to get Wontumi to honour the summons.

The party also told its members not to comment on the ongoing issues between the party and the Manhyia Palace.

The NPP has also been threatened with a campaign ban if Wontumi does not honour the summons.

Asantehene lashes out at Ashanti MPs

In a separate story, YEN.com.gh reported that Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has criticised Ashanti Region Members of Parliament over the lack of development in the region.

The Asantehene was speaking at the launch of the 'Heal Komfo Anokye' project to raise money for the hospital.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu hasa targetd to raise $10 million for the Heal Komfo Anokye project.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh