On February 19, Ghanaian actor Kwadwo Nkansah, known as Lil Win, flew in three Nollywood superstars to feature in his upcoming movie A Country Called Ghana.

The movie is set to premiere in three venues across the country, starting with Accra's National Theatre on April 17.

During a promotional interview for the movie, a presenter questioned Lil Win's motives for choosing Nollywood superstars over Ghanaians, a narrative the actor has severally clarified since preparations began.

Lil Win fires his detractors

According to Lil Win, he has produced numerous movies featuring an all-Ghanaian cast, from Mr President to Cocoa Season.

In most of them, the actor intentionally featured top stars and socialites, including Jupitar and Fameye, yet the movies failed to gain the traction his upcoming movie has amassed so far.

Lil Win recalled how fans and other media personalities constantly criticised movie producers for being "one way" and is baffled by the current criticisms as he is trying to spice things up with A Country Called Ghana.

"The total film crew for A Country Called Ghana is about 150, with only three Nigerians, so why are still people complaining?" Lil Win quizzed during the interview.

The Ghanaian actor expressed that his decision to feature Ramsey Nouah, Victor Osuwagu and Charles Awuram in A Country Called Ghana is a dream come true and an intentional effort to deepen the exchange between both movie nations.

Fans react to Lil Win's submission

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they shared their thoughts on Lil Win's take.

Lil Win Junior said:

tell them the truth. i like the way you are talking

Richard Kwesi Koomson noted:

nice talk kojo, this people they always ask questions which will bring confusion, well done bro

BlessingMulti Consult remarked:

Wisdom Isn't Only Achieve At School. Go Higher

@nanayawboamah27 added:

I don't normally watch Ghana movies but really admire Kwadwo for his wisdom

Lil Win unveils merchandise for his upcoming movie

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that LIl Win had released a new clothing line to bolster the promotion of his upcoming movie.

The fashion line, which is yet to go up on sale, comprises sweatshirts, cardigans and sneakers.

Source: YEN.com.gh