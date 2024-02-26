Brother And Sister Drown In Dwahel River In The Ashanti Region

Two children have drowned in the Dwahel River at Ahodwo near Sepaase in the Ashanti Region

The tragic incident was reported to the Abuakwa police by the grandfather of the kids

Police have said there were no signs of foul play after the bodies were retrieved and examined

Two children have drowned in the Dwahel River at Ahodwo near Sepaase in the Ashanti Region.

The incident occurred on Saturday, February 24, 2024.

Police have ruled out foul play in the deaths. Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The deceased were 15-year-old Shilla Twumasi and 8-year-old Alex Gyamfi.

The tragic incident was reported to the Abuakwa police by 54-year-old Kwame Ampofo, the grandfather of the kids.

Police have said there were no signs of foul play after the bodies were retrieved and examined.

However, mucus and faeces were observed, indicating the distressing circumstances of their drowning, the report stated.

Nine school kids drown in boat disaster

Nine school children of Faana, a suburb of Bortianor in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region, drowned on Wednesday, May 11, when the boat which was taking them across an estuary capsised.

The deceased children and three survivors were returning home from school at Wiaboman, a community near Dansoman when they drowned.

None of the young kids wore a life jacket during the boat trip.

Taxi driver almost drowns after plunging car into Odaw River

A taxi driver drove his car into the Odaw River at Alajo after veering off the road.

Eyewitnesses said the driver was trying to negotiate a curve near a washing bay when the accident happened,

The accident's aftermath was captured in a video on social media.

Seven School Children drown on Denu River

The bodies of some seven school children were retrieved from the Densu River after a boat carrying an unknown number of children to cross the river capsized.

The McCarthy South electoral area assemblyman, Clement Agyi, said children were returning home from school when the disaster struck Faana in the Weija Gbawe municipality in Accra.

Eyewitnesses believe the spillage of the Weija Dam intensified the river currents and caused the wooden boat carrying the kids to capsize.

Source: YEN.com.gh