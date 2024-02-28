The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission has announced a reduction in electricity tariffs

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission has announced a reduction in electricity tariffs for residential consumers.

Tariffs paid by lifeline consumers, i.e. persons who consume less than 30 kWh and residential consumers within the consumption bracket of 0-300 kWh will remain unchanged.

The commission said the tariff reduction of 6.56% will benefit residential consumers within the consumption bracket of 301 kWh and above.

The commission said water tariffs for all consumers would remain unchanged, according to a media release.

In its previous review, the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission announced a 0.34% increase in water tariffs.

The commission also announced a 1.52% decrease in electricity tariff from December 1, 2023, after some previous frustration from Ghanaians.

The commission said the cost of power and chemicals for water treatment, the forex situation and inflation contributed to the increase in water tariffs.

The PURC holds quarterly tariff reviews with its Rate Setting Guidelines for Quarterly Review of Natural Gas, Electricity, and Water Tariffs.

