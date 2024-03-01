Light has not been returned to Parliament after ECG disconnected power to the house

According to the ECG, steps are being taken to restore electricity to the chamber after parliament paid GH₵13 million out of the GH₵23 million owed

Parliament has been in talks with ECG to pay the remaining GH₵10 million within the shortest time

Parliament is still in darkness after officials of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) disconnected the house.

The chamber was plunged into darkness yesterday when MPs were debating the 2024 State of the Nation Address.

Some parliamentarians and staff were stuck in the elevators following the disconnection.

Minority MPs in the chamber had described the incident as a sabotage as they turned on their phone lights and chanted “dumsor”.

But the Revenue protection officer at ECG, Grace Gershon said while the incident was regrettable, it was necessary.

She assured that the company will restore power to the house today following parliament's payment of GH₵13 million out of the GH₵23 million indebtedness to the company.

“The amount owed is GH₵23 million and I think Tuesday or so they paid GH₵13 million. It didn’t reach our accountants at the time we went there and still there is a remainder of 10 million so that’s why we disconnected them,” she said.

She revealed that following the disconnection Parliament has had talks with the ECG and have promised to pay the rest within a short period of time.

Jinapor demands publication of ‘dumsor’ timetable

The Minority in Parliament are pushing for the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to publish a load shedding timetable for Ghanaians to plan their lives around the ongoing power cuts.

According to the Yapei Kusawgu MP, John Jinapor, government officials can no longer bury their heads in the sand like ostriches and act as if there is no problem with electricity supply.

John Jinapor further revealed that the government has failed to purchase enough fuel to power the country’s thermal plants largely due to financial constraints.

This he attributed as the cause of the power generation challenges.

Mahama slams Akufo-Addo over return of dumsor

YEN.com.gh also reported that former President John Mahama has criticised the government, saying it has allowed another power crisis to emerge.

The National Democratic Congress’ flagbearer maintains that this power crisis was solved before he left power in 2017.

Mahama is now concerned that the NDC would inherit a power crisis, popularly known as dumsor, if it wins the 2024 election.

