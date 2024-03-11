Prophet Nigel Gaisie has defended his prophecy about the death of Deputy Minister of Finance John Kumah

John Kumah's widow, Lilian Kumah, accused Gaisie of lying with the prophecy because he had knowledge of the deceased health status

Lillian Kumah said her husband battled a severe blood-related disease and was receiving treatment in Germany

Prophet Nigel Gaisie has defended his prophecy about the death of Deputy Minister of Finance John Kumah following criticism from the widow.

Gaisie said he was not perturbed by the criticism from Kumah's wife, Lillian Kumah.

Prophet Nigel Gaisie. Source: Nigel Gaisie

Source: Facebook

According to Lilian Kumah, Gaisie already knew her husband was terminally ill before his December 31 prophecy that has since emerged.

In a message on Facebook, Gaisie said he could not be discredited.

He further said his prophecies should not be taken for granted.

Gaisie also addressed claims he was a womaniser and said the New Patriotic Party was trying to destroy prophets.

“The only thing they can say is that we prophets are womanisers, it is normal if you know we don’t really have time."

Lilian Kumah speaks

Lilian Kumah earlier dismissed claims that her husband was poisoned, saying there was no detection of poisoning throughout medical check-ups in Germany and Ghana.

She told Asaase News she wanted an end to the speculation surrounding her husband’s death.

Lilian Kumah also called on the police to take action against persons like Blessed Godsbrain Smart, aka Captain Smart, who claimed her husband was poisoned. She also described him as wicked and said he needed to be compelled to prove his false claims.

John Kumah died on March 7 at about 12:40 pm at the Suhum Government Hospital.

He was in an ambulance travelling from Ejisu to Accra when he was diverted to the Suhum medical facility because his condition was fast deteriorating.

He left behind a wife and six children.

Seven facts about John Kumah

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh dug out a few facts about the late MP and a few details about his death.

It turns out, among other things, that he was married to a pastor with whom he had six biological children.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh