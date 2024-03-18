The Nima District Police Command arrested a man who was posing as a police officer in the area

The suspect is facing charges of deceiving a public officer and impersonation

He was dressed in a police camouflage and had handcuffs and a taser in his possession when he was arrested

A man has been arrested in Accra for posing as a police officer. The suspect, Hassan Avorgah, was detained at the Nima District Police Command on March 17, 2024.

Hassan Avorgah. Source: Ghanaweb

Avorgah is facing charges of deceiving a public officer, impersonation, and possession of police accoutrements without lawful authority.

He was picked up after he had sent someone arrested to the Holy Garden Police Station.

Avorgah was unable to verify his purported police identity, also leading to his arrest.

He was dressed in a police camouflage and had handcuffs and a taser in his possession.

Police accompanied him to his home at Berlin Bridge in Nima, where they found security belts, a pair of black police uniforms, a black round hat, a blue-black cardigan and a picture frame belonging to him.

Earlier police impersonations

Three men pretending to be police officers at Asawase in the Ashanti Region were arrested.

The fake police officers patrolled polling stations during district assembly and unit committee elections in December 2023.

They were charged with falsely pretending to be public officers and remanded into police custody.

Fraudulent recruit nabbed

A Pwalugu Police Training School recruit was arrested for fraud in December 2023.

The recruit was arrested for forging a KNUST certificate to get enlisted into the service.

The suspect subsequently confessed to having forged the certificate after he was interrogated.

Two arrested for recruitment fraud

Fake soldier in uniform grabbed for extorting money

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported on other instances where an ordinary civilian posed as a security officer.

In 2020, it emerged that as part of the measures to enforce the partial lockdown in parts of Accra, Kasoa, and Kumasi, personnel from the Ghana Armed Force and Police Service patrolled streets.

However, a fake soldier was arrested by police for beating and extorting money from people amid the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Source: YEN.com.gh