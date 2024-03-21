A suspect in the murder of Professor Emmanuel Yaw Benneh has been jailed for 30 years with hard labour

A suspect in the killing of a law lecturer at the University of Ghana, Professor Emmanuel Yaw Benneh, has been jailed for 30 years with hard labour.

The suspect, a mason apprentice, Ebenezer Kwayisi, pleaded guilty to abetment to manslaughter.

The 28-year-old was slapped with a jail term by the court, presided over by Justice Mary Maame Ekue Yanzuh.

He had reached an agreement with the prosecution to instead plead guilty to abetment to manslaughter.

After the plea deal, the prosecution in the case proposed a sentence of 30 years, which the court accepted.

In September 2020, Benneh was killed at his residence in an incident that shocked many.

Police investigating found multiple signs of assault on the face after an examination.

They also found a glove, a bloodied rope and blood stains on the walls during an examination of the crime scene.

During the case, the main suspect, Benneh's cleaner, James Nana Womba, confessed to killing the lecturer.

Womba said he went into the late professor's home to rob him and not to cause any harm to him.

But he died in police custody on October 17, 2020. A second suspect, Opambour Badu Nkansah, was also admitted at the Police Hospital after falling ill while in custody.

Reports have it that he had taken ill sometime after his arrest and was admitted to the hospital.

Some other suspects were picked during the investigation but let go.

