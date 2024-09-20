A video celebrating a man who works as a street hawker has got people talking

The young man who works joyfully puts his singing prowess on display as he sings to entertain his customers

Netizens who took to the comment section of the video have celebrated him for being hardworking

A young Ghanaian man who makes a living as a street hawker has left many amazed by his strategy for selling his products.

This comes after he was spotted selling roasted corn and groundnuts, known in Ghanaian parlance as Aburo ni Nkatie.

A Ghanaian street hawker makes his customers happy as he sings to please them in a trending video. Photo credit: @cornel_media0/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A video that has since gone viral on TikTok captured the street hawker singing joyfully about his items as he entered a customer's house.

The composition of the song brings the young man's creativity to bear. He prompts prospective customers that he is around and also informs them about the price of the product.

Two men and a woman were in awe over how he sang passionately, all in a bid to get them to buy his products.

The video, which highlights the hustle of the young man and his desire to earn a living, has raked in over 50,000 likes and 1000 comments

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians commend the street hawker

Social media users who took to the video's comment section commended the young man for his hardwork.

Nana Akua stated:

"Kyer3 S3 we can't enjoy our broken heart in peace hw3 s3 meesere."

Franklyn added:

"All I’m seeing is a hardworking man. May he meet his destiny helper."

I AM Gospel replied:

"The guy who helped him sing didn't buy ooo."

CEO_AIP added:

"Backing vocalist sef be another pass the seller."

FRANIE WALKER added:

"How many years did you use to compose this song. Elder Mireku is looking for you."

Man begins apprenticeship as hairdresser

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man is delighted with his decision to become a hairdresser.

A professional hairdresser in Kumasi said the man had taken advantage of her free training programme to learn the work.

She complained about the young man's dress on his first day at work but expressed delight with his work ethic and desire to learn.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh