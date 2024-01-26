A steel bridge in the North Tongu District, along the Juapong-Adidome road, has collapsed

An overloaded heavy-duty truck is reported to have caused the steel bridge to collapse

The overloaded truck crashed into the river, but its driver and driver's mate escaped without injuries

A steel bridge at Saikope-Mepe, in the North Tongu District, along the Juapong-Adidome road, has collapsed under the weight of a heavy-duty truck.

The truck is believed to have been overloaded, surpassing the maximum weight of 25 tonnes.

The bridge connects Juapong To Adidome Tagazi. Source: Graphic Online

Source: Getty Images

It was crossing the bridge spanning the Aklakpa River on the evening of Thursday, January 25, 2024, when the collapse happened.

Though the truck crashed into the river, its driver and driver’s mate escaped unhurt.

The North Tongu District DCE, Divine Osborn Kwadzo Fenu, told Graphic Online a new bridge was needed urgently.

He stressed that this challenge compounded the recent flooding from the Akosombo Dam spillage.

A detour through Dadome to Adidome in the Central Tongu District has been outlined for drivers.

Flooding in Lower Volta from Akosombo Dam spillage

Heavy rains have significantly increased the volume of water in the Akosombo Dam, and the Volta River Authority officials started a spillage that resulted in massive flooding of the lower Volta basin.

The National Disaster Management Organisation estimated that eight districts were affected by the flooding, which started on Wednesday, October 11, 2023.

Flood waters submerged many homes, with North Tongu being one of the worst-hit areas. For example, about a quarter of the Mepe community in an area was heavily flooded, with thousands displaced.

Toilet facilities, cemeteries, and refuse dumps were also flooded, raising serious concerns about the disease outbreak. Essential services like water and electricity were also cut off.

Two arrested for using Ablakwa’s office to steal donations

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that two men were arrested for using the Akosombo flooding disaster as an opportunity for fraud and stealing donation money.

The two suspects, Promise Ahorgah and Mawuli Kwaotse, were using the office of North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa for their scam.

The North Tongu MP commended the Ministry of National Security and the National Signals Bureau for apprehending the suspect.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh