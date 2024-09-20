A student from Anglican Senior High School, Kumasi, marked the end of his WASSCE dramatically to show he was done

In a video, he dramatically removed his school uniform outside the school gate and briskly walked away after dropping his shirt and shorts

The gesture seemed planned as he has a white T-shirt and boxers underneath his school uniform

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A student of the Anglican Senior High School, Kumasi, showed that he was done with the educational institution when he completed school.

The student walked briskly out of the school gate after his final West African Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

A student of Anglican Senior High School, Kumasi, removes his uniform and leaves it in front of the school gate after his final paper. Photo credit: @al_varo777

Source: Twitter

In a video on X, he removed his school shirt and khaki shorts and dropped them at the front of the gate.

The SHS graduate seemed to have planned his action since he was wearing a white T-shirt under his school uniform and boxers that could serve as shorts.

After taking off the school uniform, he walked away without looking back, probably to say that he was done with the school.

Watch the video below:

Netizens comment on KASS student's action

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @al_varo777. Read them below

@fubudarling said:

“He nor know what is ahead for him”

@_sevenn6 wrote:

“3kwan no ware if he doesn’t know”

@heis_podcast said:

“I regret going to Kass @KellyIsin90 @Thelifedawg come here”

@kayy11_1 asked:

“Should we tell him or we should wait?”

@Thelifedawg wrote:

“KASS err aswear them mafia am be that”

@mrkenzy01 said:

“This kumasi people er 😂”

@jhu__nea__ wrote:

“this be bad”

@jlu_devvon said:

“@Thelifedawg Make unor do like you nor see”

@KobbieMainn wrote:

“Lol 😂. Be like dem force am make he go school saf”

@AgentOfLaugh7 said:

“This is the beginning of the suffering. The road far🤣💔”

Achimota student receives money bouquet

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a family celebrated their relative'srelative'setion.

The Achimota School student was presented with a money bouquet for completing WASSCE.

Social media users who commented on the video congratulated her for her success and praised her family for celebrating her.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh